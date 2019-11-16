Baton Rouge
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Twisted Tales Book Club will read a classic tale and a twisted version of it, followed by a brief discussion and a fun activity. Registration is required and limited to eight children per meeting. All children must attend with an adult. (225) 231-3740.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Book Club: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The Central Book Club will discuss "The Couple Next Door" by Shari Lapena.
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Crafting for a Cause Book Club will meet. Learn a new skill in the company of fellow crafters and discuss a book. All skill levels are welcome, as are donations of yarn, supplies or finished items.
Book Club: 6:35 p.m. to 8:05 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Q.U.I.R.K.Y. Ladies Book Club will discuss "The Mercy of Thin Air" by Ronlyn Domingue. Call (225) 763-2250 for more information.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The True Crime Book Club will discuss "Familiar Evil" by Rannah Gray.
Hammond
Friday, Nov. 22
Author Event: 10 a.m., Southeastern Louisiana University Sims Library, SGA Drive. Author Sue Nichols will discuss her book "Only in Louisiana: a Guide to its One-of-a-Kind Quilt Trail," which provides a guided tour of more than 100 blocks displayed outdoors on homes and businesses in the five parishes of Lake Pontchartrain’s north shore.
Lafayette
Sunday, Nov. 17
Mouton House Lecture Series: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House/Lafayette Museum, 1122 Lafayette St. The topic is "Tastiest Town in the South" with speaker Marie Ducote, owner of Cajun Food Tours, which offers bus and walking tours of popular restaurants. She will talk about her passion for the local culture. For ages 14 and up. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Free, but seating is limited.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Tech Assistance: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Come in for one-on-one help with your mobile device or learn how to access the library's collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital magazines.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "Headline Murder" by Peter Bartram.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "A Man Called Ove" by Frederik Backman.
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. The Romance Book Club will discuss "The Duke and I" by Julia Quinn.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Genealogical Meeting: 6:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Barry Jean Ancelet will speak to the Lafayette Genealogical Society on "The Lyrical Legacy of Caesar Vincent." Ancelet is professor emeritus of Francophone Studies and the Center for Louisiana Studies research fellow at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He is a well-known Cajun folklorist and expert in Cajun music and French. LafayetteGenealogicalSociety.org or on Facebook.