Baton Rouge
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Introduction to Overdrive and Libby: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Get a brief overview of the two library systems; bring your device to learn how to download books. Registration required. (225) 756-1150.
Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Mystery Lovers Book Club's topic is mysteries in Europe.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Bluebonnet Book Club will discuss "Everything We Ever Wanted" by Emily Giffin. Call (225) 763-2250 for more information.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Swamp Pop: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Nicholls State University history Professor Stuart Tully will explore "The Historical Legacy of Louisiana Swamp Pop."
Thursday, Jan. 16
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Crafting for a Cause Book Club will be crocheting caps for chemo patients at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and discussing the Charlotte and Thomas Pitt series by Anne Perry.
Book Club: 6:35 p.m. to 8:05 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The QUIRKY Ladies Book Club will discuss "The Helpline" by Katherine Collette. Call (225) 763-2250 for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The True Crime Book Club will discuss "My Friend Anna: The Story of a Fake Heiress" by Rachel Williams.
Lafayette
Sunday, Jan. 12
Books on Tap: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., The Tap Room, 201 Settlers Trace Blvd. Sponsored by the LP East Regional Library, book lovers will gather each month to tap into different literary topics. Must be 21 or older to participate.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Book Club: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LP Milton Branch Library, 108 W. Milton Ave. The Milton Book Club will discuss "Maisie Dobbs" by Jacqueline Winspear.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West" by David McCullough.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "The Guest Book" by Sarah Blake.