Baton Rouge
Monday, July 23
Introduction to Overdrive and Libby: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Get a brief overview of Overdrive then learn how to set up your device (bring yours) so you can download books. Call (225) 756-1150 to register.
Introduction to the Internet: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. Learn the basics of surfing the web: how to get to a website, basic internet terms and brief facts about copyright. (225) 354-7540.
Introduction to FamilySearch: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to use FamilySearch, a free genealogy website by a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Tuesday, July 24
Introduction to the Internet: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., EBR Greenwell Springs Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. Registration required. (225) 274-4450.
Poetry Performance Night: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. Poetic performers are invited. (225) 262-2640.
Wednesday, July 25
Soul of the South: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A representative from the Louisiana State Museum at Capitol Park will talk about the background and history of the upcoming "Soul of the South" collection, which will be on exhibit later this year at the museum.
Thursday, July 26
Book Club: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The Central Book Club will discuss "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham.
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will discuss "Rescue Mode" by Les Johnson and Ben Bova.
Friday, July 27
Author Event: 4 p.m., Barnes & Noble - CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace. Louisiana's own Quvenzhane Wallis will be signing copies of her two newest books, "Shai & Emmie Star in Dancy Pants!" and "Shai & Emmie Star in To the Rescue!"
Saturday, July 28
Introduction to the Internet: 10:30 a.m. to noon, EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. (225) 231-3240.
Author Event: 1 p.m., Barnes & Noble - Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Book signing, readings and Q&A with A. Lonergan, author of "Goddess Games" and "Goddess Choice."
Author Event: 1 p.m., Barnes & Noble - CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace. Dr. Sheika Square will be signing copies of her book "21-Day Word Revolution!"
Sunday, July 29
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Behind the art of "Sankofa's Eymbrace" with author and graphic artist Antoine Ghost Mitchell. A reception will follow.
Lafayette
Tuesday, July 24
Genealogy One-on-One Help: 8:30 a.m. to noon, LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Lafayette Genealogical Society offers free one-on-one help.
Saturday, July 28
Teen Library Corps: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Come by to discuss teen programming and suggest improvements to the collection and services offered to teens. Refreshments provided.