Baton Rouge
Sunday, Dec. 2
Author Event: 5 p.m., Barnes & Noble - CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Colleen Kane will be signing copies of her new book, "Abandoned Baton Rouge: Stories from the Ruins."
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Library Intro: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. Learn how to use the library's catalog and databases.
Book Signing: 4 p.m., TimeOut Lounge, 4619 Bennington Ave. Sam Muffoletto, who wrote SJ Montalbano's autobiography, "Leaving It Up to Me," will sign copies of the book.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Book signing: 9 a.m. to noon, Red Stick Farmers Market, Fifth and Main streets. Advocate columnist Smiley Ander will be signing copies of his two books, “Smiley! A Laughing Matter” and “Best of Smiley.”
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like It Or Not Book Club will discuss "The Christmas List" by Richard Paul Evans.
Lafayette
Thursday, Dec. 6
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "About Love and Other Stories" by Anton Chekhov.