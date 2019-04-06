Baton Rouge
Monday, April 8
Book Discussion: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., EBR Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. A discussion of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anna Waterhouse’s novel "Mycroft Holmes," a modern and multicultural contribution to the Sherlock Holmes universe. (225) 354-7540.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Sherlock Sleuths Book Club will discuss "A Study in Scarlet." Cookies and punch will be provided.
Tuesday, April 9
Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Mystery Lovers Book Club's theme for this month is canine mysteries. For information, contact Jessica McDaniel at (225) 231-3710 or jmcdaniel@ebrpl.com.
Writers Rendezvous: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. Join the writers group to discuss current and future projects.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Historical Society Book Club will discuss "Heirs of the Founders" by H.W. Brands.
Book Clubs: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., and CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. The clubs will discuss "The Island of Sea Women" by Lisa See. Receive a coupon for a fresh-baked cookie for $1. Contact your local store or visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Wednesday, April 10
Poetry Performance Night: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. Come perform poetry, which may not contain vulgarity, profanity or pejorative terms and may not exceed 500 words.
Saturday, April 13
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like It Or Not Book Club will discuss "The Hound of the Baskervilles' by Arthur Conan Doyle.
Author Event: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Lisa Wingate, New York Times bestselling author, will talk about her most recent book "Before We Were Yours" as well as her writing style and process. A question-and-answer period and book signing will follow. Copies of Wingate’s books will be available for purchase at the program.
Sunday, April 14
Author Panel: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Authors Diana Rowland, Em Shotwell, Eden Butler and Cherie Claire will present a panel on "Things That Go Bump in the Night: Magic and Monsters in the Deep South," using the area's rich storytelling history to craft tales involving magic, monsters and more.
Lafayette
Tuesday, April 9
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "The Fiery Trial: Abraham Lincoln and American Slavery" by Eric Foner.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The club will discuss "The Island of Sea Women" by Lisa See. Receive a coupon for a fresh-baked cookie for $1. Contact your local store or visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Wednesday, April 10
Book Club: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Harry Potter Book Club will discuss "The Tales of Beedle the Bard." Recommended for ages 10-17.
Sunday, April 14
Book Club: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The ERL Book Club will discuss "A Game of Thrones" by George R.R. Martin.