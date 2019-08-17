Baton Rouge
Tuesday, Aug. 20
One-on-One Tech Tutoring: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Sign up for 30 minutes of one-on-one tech assistance with your phone, tablet or computer by calling (225) 763-2250.
Book Club: 5 p.m., EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. The EDE Book Club will discuss "A Spark of Light" by Jodi Picoult.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The RENEW Book Club will discuss "Left to Tell: Discovering God Amidst the Rwandan Holocaust" by Immaculée Ilibagiza with Steve Irwin.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Book Clubs: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble-CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The B&N book club will wrap up "Escaping Gilead: The Handmaid's Tale Fan Discussion" focusing on the Margaret Atwood book and the TV series.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Author Event: Noon to 3 p.m., Barnes & Noble-Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Frank Phillips will be signing copies of his book "My Road to Paradise."
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Graphic Novel Book Club will discuss "Awkward, Brave, and Crush" by Svetlana Chmakova.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Military Records Genealogy: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to use Fold3, a genealogy database that specializes in military records. Learn how to track your ancestors and find proof of their military service by searching service records, draft cards, pension lists, casualty lists and other sources. Also learn about Fold3’s interactive tools such as Annotations and Bookmarks, in addition to other features. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Lafayette
Sunday, Aug. 18
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 214 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The Book Was Better Book Club will discuss "Sex and the City" by Candace Bushnell.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "Redemption Road" by John Hart.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "Everyone Brave is Forgiven" by Chris Cleave.
TV Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. A get-together for people who love TV to watch a show, talk about it and whatever else you've been watching. This week the club will discuss "Greg Pikitis," from Season 2 of "Parks and Recreation."
Thursday, Aug. 22
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The B&N book club will wrap up "Escaping Gilead: The Handmaid's Tale Fan Discussion" focusing on the Margaret Atwood book and the TV series.