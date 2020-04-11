Students in Louisiana did a lot of reading over the past year, and now the State Library has tallied the votes to come up with this year's Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice Awards.
More than 68,350 books were read for the 2019-2020 year, according to information from the library, and 22,269 readers voted on their favorites.
The 2019-2020 Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice winners are:
Grades 3-5: "Imagine That!: How Dr. Seuss Wrote the Cat in the Hat" by Judy Sierra, illustrated by Kevin Hawkes (Penguin Random House). Another notable for this group: "Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut" by Derrick Barnes, illustrated by Gordon C. James(Agate Bolden).
Grades 6-8: "Clayton Byrd Goes Underground" by Rita Williams-Garcia (HarperCollins). Another notable: "Refugee" by Alan Gratz (Scholastic).
Grades 9-12: "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas (Balzer + Bray). Another notable: "One of Us is Lying" by Karen M. McManus (Delacorte Press).
Students choose books to read from lists chosen by committees of school and public librarians from across the state, and many students cast their ballots on voting machines supplied by the Secretary of State’s Voter Outreach Division.
“Now in its 20th year, the Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice program is not only a great way to introduce students to some fantastic reads, but encourages an interest in the democratic process by allowing them the opportunity to vote on actual voting machines,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
An awards ceremony for authors of the winning books will be held at the Louisiana Book Festival scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.