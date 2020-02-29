"Americanah" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been selected as this year's East Baton Rouge Parish Library One Book One Community read.
Activities for the spring reading program kick off with a party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Main Branch, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The free event will include food, games and prizes, community organizations, crafts, face painting, plus a live musical performance by I Am I.
Representatives from various groups, including the Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants, Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge’s Immigrant and Refugee Services, the Southern University Office for International Students and more, will be at the event.
Through April, everyone will be able to participate in various events, including book discussions, community groups, TED talk, films, blogging and podcasting seminars and more related to the book and its author.
A few upcoming events scheduled at the main library are:
- "Fostering Racial Healing, One Relationship at a Time" with Tina M. Harris, 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the LSU Manship-Maynard Endowed Chair of Race, Media, & Cultural Literacy
- Blogging in the Boot with a panel of Louisiana bloggers, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15
- Kumbuka African Drum & Dance Collective performance, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 29
- Mid City Micro-Con, "Hot Comb" book talk with author Ebony Flowers, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25
For information about this year’s OBOC season, the book and a full schedule of events and programs, visit readonebook.org. To learn more about the library and any of its other free programs, events and resources, go online to ebrpl.com.