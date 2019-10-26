Baton Rouge
Sunday, Oct. 27
Genealogy: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Introduction to genealogy software and organization, which can help you become a more efficient researcher by displaying information and aiding with organization of sources. Learn how to add people to your family tree, add facts, cite sources and attach photos or other digital documents. Also, learn how to keep your paper sources organized in binders and digitally on your computer. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Book Club: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The Central Book Club will discuss "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern.
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will discuss "Six Wakes" by Mur Lafferty. Discussion starts at 6:30 p.m.
Denham Springs
Monday, Oct. 28
Author Event: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Livingston Parish Walker Branch Library, 8101 U.S. 190. 5 p.m. — Author Mary Manhein will read from her Claire Carter series and Young Writers Club discussion; reception following. 7 p.m. — Manhein will read and discuss her nonfiction and fiction publications.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Oct. 29
TV Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. A get-together for people who love TV. The club will watch "Miniature," from Season 4 of "The Twilight Zone."
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail Road. The Romance Book Club will discuss "The Duke and I" by Julia Quinn.