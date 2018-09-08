Baker
Monday, Sept. 10
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road. The Morning Book Club will discuss "The Hideaway" by Lauren K. Denton.
Baton Rouge
Monday, Sept. 10
Genealogy: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. An introductory session on Ancestry.com Library Edition, which provides access to almost all of the records and features found on Ancestry.com. Learn tips and techniques for searching effectively and navigating the major historical collections like vital records, census lists, immigration records and city directories. To register, call (225) 231-3751.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Writers Rendezvous: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. Writers group meeting.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Historical Society Book Club will discuss "Blood & Ivy" by Paul Collins.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like It Or Not Book Club will discuss "The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society" by Mary Ann Shaffer.
E-Books: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. A class on how to use the library's Libby and Overdrive E-Book database and app.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Author Ben Peabody will discuss his book, "The Art of Addiction: Sabotage, Sobriety, Surrender."
Lafayette
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Book Talk: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Bayou State Book Talk, a free discussion series led by authors from Louisiana who have written books of interest to Louisianians. Author Elistra Istre will discuss her book "Creoles of South Louisiana: Three Centuries Strong."
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fate of Human Societies" by Jared Diamond.
Sept. 13-15
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 13, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15, Heymann Convention Center Ballroom, 1373 S. College Road. Buy gently used hardcover and paperback books, sold by the inch.