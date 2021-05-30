Entries will be accepted through Aug. 15 for the 15th annual Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence, which honors outstanding literary work from rising African American authors.
Information on criteria and entrance forms for the award, which includes a $15,000 cash prize, is available at ernestjgainesaward.org.
Presented by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, the award will honor outstanding fiction — novels or short-story collections — published in 2021. Galleys for 2021 publications are also accepted.
The Gaines Award winner is chosen annually by a panel of professional writers and academics. The award has found promising writers early in their careers, including Gabriel Bump, Bryan Washington, Jamel Brinkley, Ladee Hubbard, Crystal Wilkinson, T. Geronimo Johnson, Mitchell Jackson, Attica Locke, Stephanie Powell Watts, Dinaw Mengestu, Victor Lavalle, Jeffery R. Allen, Ravi Howard and Olympia Vernon.
The Ernest Gaines Award event will be held Jan. 27 at the Manship Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge.