Julie Sternberg, author of "Summer of Stolen Secrets," will talk about her new book at 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. At the free event, Sternberg will share stories about what it was like to grow up as a child whose family owned and ran Goudchaux Department Store.
Her new book draws on that history. In it, Catarina, who has never met her strict Jewish grandmother, gets the opportunity to spend three weeks in Baton Rouge and away from her best-friends-turned-bullies. Cat leaves New York City to get to know the woman who has always been a mystery.
The event also will include an exhibit of Goudchaux’s memorabilia and photos, textiles from the LSU Textile Museum and items from the library’s Baton Rouge Room Archives.
An online display of Goudchaux’s history also will be accessible from the library’s home page, ebrpl.com. For more information about Sternberg, visit her website at juliesternberg.com. To learn more about the event, go to ebrpl.com.
Mid City Micro-Con set Aug. 7-8
The Fourth Annual Mid City Micro-Con, which celebrates diverse and inclusive comics, creators and fans, will be held Aug. 7-8 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Hours for the event are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Learn about topics like indie publishing, voice acting, nerdy businesses and more from experienced creators on Saturday; sign up or come to cheer at the Cosplay Contest on Sunday.
At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, there will be the Green Book panel discussion, where creators will explore Jim Crow-era Black history in comics in collaboration with the Capitol Park Museum and its upcoming exhibition, The Negro Motorist Green Book, developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with Candacy Taylor.
For a full schedule of events, list of participating guests, Cosplay Contest rules, links to last year's session recordings and more information on authentic representation in comics, visit the Mid City Micro-Con InfoGuide at EBRPL.com/MCMC.