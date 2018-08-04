Baton Rouge
Monday, Aug. 6
Adoption and Genealogy: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A session on "Finding Missing Family Members." Learn about advances in DNA science and genetic genealogy that have made it easier to explore adoption resources.
Fiction Writers Workshop: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The workshop is a small group of creative writers, a friendly and safe space to gather, share and discuss work. For more information, call (22) 763-2250.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Intro to Library Catalog and Databases: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway.
Book Clubs: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble – Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. and B&N – CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Book clubs will discuss "Clock Dance" by Anne Tyler. B&N cafes will be sampling food and beverages. Visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
St. Francisville
Friday, Aug. 10
Author Event: 4 p.m., The Conundrum Books & Puzzles, 11917 Ferdinand St. Author Julie M. Thomas will read from and sign copies of her new children’s book, "Poncho’s Rescue: A Baby Bull and a Big Flood."
Lafayette
Tuesday, Aug. 7
Genealogy: 8:30 a.m. to noon, LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Lafayette Genealogical Society offers free one-on-one help with genealogy research.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Book Club: 7 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The book club will discuss "Clock Dance" by Anne Tyler. B&N cafes will be sampling food and beverages. Visit bn.com/bookclub for details.