Baton Rouge
Sunday, April 21
Closed: All EBR libraries closed for Easter.
Monday, April 22
Book Talk: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. A talk on the One Book, One Community selection "Hound of the Baskervilles" by Arthur Conan Doyle.
Tuesday, April 23
Author Talk: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A session on "How Science Fiction Works" with Samuel R. Delany, author of more than 35 books and literary critic. Delany taught literature and creative writing at the University of Massachusetts and Temple University, and has won four Nebula Awards and a Hugo Award. A question-and-answer period will follow.
Thursday, April 25
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7722 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will meet.
Saturday, April 27
Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Recycled Reads, 3434 North Blvd. The EBR library's sale of fiction, cookbooks, textbooks, history, travel, art, crafts, children's books and more, along with DVDs and CDs. Books are $1 for hardbacks, larger-format paperbacks, DVDs and audiobooks; 25 cents for pocket paperbacks. Cash only. Proceeds go to the Patrons of the Public Library, which helps fund children's summer programming and, throughout the year, community programs, such as the Author/Illustrator Program.
Breaux Bridge
Friday, April 26
Authors Event: 6:30 p.m., Teche Center for the Arts, 210 E. Bridge St. Poets Alison Pelegrin and J. Bruce Fuller will read from and sign their poetry collections. Free event; donations welcome.
Lafayette
Sunday, April 21
Closed: All LP libraries closed for Easter.
Tuesday, April 23
Spoken Word: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. "Raise Our Voices — Spoken Word Performance" by Alex "PoeticSoul" Johnson and members of the community in response to the exhibition "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick." Open to all ages.
Saturday, April 27
Book Signing: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. Chris Yandle will sign copies of his book, "Lucky Enough: A Year of a Dad’s Encouraging Notes and Life Lessons to His Daughter."
Author's Alley: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Meet and support local authors. Authors may reserve a table by calling (337) 981-1028 by Tuesday. Space is limited.
Sunday, April 28
Closed: The LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St., will be closed due to Festival International related parking and access issues.