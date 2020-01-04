Baton Rouge
Monday, Jan. 6
Fiction Writers Workshop: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Registration is open for this small group, designed as a friendly and safe place for writers of fiction to share and discuss their work. Attendees can sign up to have their own writings discussed once they have attended at least two meetings. Contact Jordan at jcourtney@ebrpl.com to get started.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Introduction to Email: 9:30 a.m. to noon, EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to set up an email account for sending and receiving messages.
Introduction to Computers: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St.
Introduction to Microsoft Word: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Jones Creek Regional Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Registration required. Call (225) 756-1150.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble Book Club, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. (Perkins Rowe) and 2590 CitiPlace. The club will discuss "The Family Upstairs" by Lisa Jewell.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Computers without Fear: 9:30 a.m. to noon, EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn computer basics.
Friday, Jan. 10
Book Club: 7 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. (Perkins Rowe) and 2590 CitiPlace. The YA Book Club will discuss "Reverie" by Ryan La Sala.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Intro to Microsoft Word: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Bluebonnet Regional Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. (225) 763-2250.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Book Club: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. The To Be Continued Book Club will read aloud "Fortunately the Milk" by Neil Gaiman and "James and the Giant Peach" by Roald Dahl.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble Book Club, 5705 Johnston St. The club will discuss "The Family Upstairs" by Lisa Jewell.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Tech Help: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Register for one-on-one help with your mobile device, or learn how to access the library's collection of e-books, e-audiobooks, and digital magazines. For ages 18 and older. (337) 981-1028.
Friday, Jan. 10
Book Club: 7 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The YA Book Club will discuss "Reverie" by Ryan La Sala.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Books on Tap: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., The Tap Room, 201 Settlers Trace Blvd. Sponsored by the LP East Regional Library, book lovers will gather each month to tap into different literary topics. Must be 21 or older to participate.