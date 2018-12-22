Baton Rouge
Sunday, Dec. 23
Singer Appearance: 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Ninfa Gianfala, known as "The Little Girl From Magazine Street," will be signing copies of her CDs.
Author Event: Noon, Barnes & Noble Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jeffrey Marx will be signing copies of his book, "Walking With Tigers."
Monday, Dec. 24
Closed: All EBR libraries closed for Christmas Eve.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
Closed: All EBR libraries closed for Christmas Day.
Thursday, Dec. 27
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will meet. Call (225) 231-3750 for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 29
Author Event: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Barnes & Noble Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Lani Sarem will be signing copies of her book "Handbook for Mortals."
Lafayette
Monday, Dec. 24
Early Closing: All LP libraries close at 1 p.m. for Christmas Eve.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
Closed: All LP libraries closed for Christmas Day.
Thursday, Dec. 27
Book-to-Movie: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Teens are invited to watch the film "Every Day," based on the book by David Levithan. Participants are encouraged to read the novel beforehand. A short, optional discussion will be held after the film.
Friday, Dec. 28
Teen Book Swap: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. Teens can swap out old books for new ones from other teens or the library's stash of donations.