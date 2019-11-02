Madelyn Bennett Edwards, a Louisiana native, has released "Sissy," the third book in her "Catfish" trilogy.
"Catfish," published in 2017, and "Lilly," which followed in 2018, are the first two books in the series. The books are narrated by Susie Burton, "a white girl of privilege who becomes friends with Catfish, an older black man. Susie falls in love with a black boy named Rodney Thibault, when such relationships are still forbidden," according to a news release.
All three books are set in Jean Ville, Louisiana, similar to the author’s hometown of Marksville, from 1950 through the 1980s.
"Sissy" is narrated by Susie Burton’s younger sister, a quirky musician, with ADD and OCD behaviors that serve her well as she engages everyone from the governor to the state attorney general in her quest to find out who shot Rodney and bring the culprits to justice.
"While Susie and Rodney struggle to survive at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Sissy travels to and from Jean Ville, Baton Rouge and New Orleans in an effort to keep her family from falling apart," the release says. "She elicits the help of Dr. Switzer, the family doctor; Judge DeYoung, the district judge, and Robert Morris, the attorney general. She meets Luke McMath, the handsome assistant attorney general assigned to the case, and finally learns what it means to have an adult relationship."
All three books in the trilogy are available on Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com and all online outlets. Autographed copies are available at madelynedwardsauthor.com.
Madelyn has a journalism degree from Louisiana College and a master's in creative writing from Lenoir Rhyne University in North Carolina. She lives a suburb of Atlanta with her architect husband, Gene. She has two children, Mary George Viker, of Canton, Georgia, and Paul George, of Lafayette.
