"Cajun Chameleon" by Jimmie Martinez, The Lisburn Press, 386 pages, hardcover, $24.95
Kenner retiree Jimmie Martinez has published his fourth book, "Cajun Chameleon."
The book is "part memoir, part social comment on the historical South’s seamier side, and one person’s struggle to be free of both poverty and prejudices," according to a synopsis from the publisher.
The book centers on character Jax Badeaux, who grew up in the segregated city of New Orleans during the turbulent 1960s and ’70s. In the book's beginning, Badeaux thinks separate is equal.
But "like the chameleons he caught as a child, he changes colors, adapting himself and his existence to what he knows is right. Spiced with the flavor of simpler times when TVs were black and white and Southerners looked at people that way," the synopsis also states.
Martinez is also the author of "The Battle for New Orleans-The Casino Wars," "Rigged" and "Righteous Road." He's a former New Orleans policeman, former chief administrative officer for the city of Kenner and co-founder and former CEO of a civil engineering firm.
"When Hearts Rise and Fall" by B. John Miller, Christian Faith Publishing, Inc., 70 pages, paperback, $11.95
LSU graduate B. John Miller's recent book of poetry will hit home for many area residents.
"The title reflects many nights that I had to slow down and evaluate things. I was affected by the flood of 2016 in Louisiana. When a life experience of dramatic proportion hits you, just like in baseball, you take first base," Miller said. "Once you get there, you have to evaluate if you're staying put, or will you steal a base or two? Everyone's objective in life is to make it home one way or another. Me? I am taking second base and going for more."
Miller's degree is in English.
"When Hearts Rise and Fall" is available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.