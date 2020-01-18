Baton Rouge
Monday, Jan. 20
Closed: All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Genealogy Research: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to use wills and probate records to trace your family tree and discover details of your ancestors’ lives. Registration required. Seating is limited. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The RENEW Book Club will discuss "The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers" by Maxwell King.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Book Bingo Night: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Bring the family to play bingo, and also bring along your favorite book and dress as your favorite fictional character. Prizes will be awarded. (225) 756-1180
Saturday, Jan. 25
Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Recycled Reads, 3434 North Blvd. The EBR library's sale of fiction, cookbooks, textbooks, history, travel, art, crafts, children's books and more, along with DVDs and CDs. Books are $1 for hardbacks, larger-format paperbacks, DVDs and audiobooks; 25 cents for pocket paperbacks. Cash only. Proceeds go to the Patrons of the Public Library, which helps fund children's summer programming and community programs throughout the year, such as the Author/Illustrator Program.
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Well Read Book Club will discuss "Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth" by Sarah Smarsh.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge native Charles Jefferson will talk about his book, "Memoirs: The Legacy of a Professional Football Player," and his life. After playing football at McNeese State University in the 1970s, he went on to play for the Denver Broncos and the Houston Oilers.
Lafayette
Monday, Jan. 20
Closed: All locations of the Lafayette Public Library will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Tech Assistance: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Register for one-on-one help with your mobile device or learn how to access the library’s collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks and magazines. For ages 18 and up. (337) 261-5787.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Join the Harry Potter Book Club for a discussion of "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." For ages 12 and up.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Presentation: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Captain John Figarola and Betsy Wilks, of the National Hansen’s Disease Program, will present "Leprosy in Louisiana: A Complicated Relationship." Learn about the history of Carville and the patients, stigma and treatment of the disease and its complications. For ages 14 and up.