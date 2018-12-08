U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith will visit Louisiana Dec. 14-15 as the fourth and final state included in her fall tour, “American Conversations: Celebrating Poems in Rural Communities,” according to an announcement from the Louisiana Center for the Book in the state library.
At 7 p.m. on Friday, Smith will be at the Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux with an hourlong reception before the program. She will be at the South Lafourche Branch Library in Cut Off at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
During the events, which are free, Smith will read selections of her own poetry and pieces from "American Journal: Fifty Poems for Our Time."
Smith was appointed as the country's 22nd poet laureate in 2017 and reappointed to a second term in 2018. She is the author of four books of poetry, including "Wade in the Water," "Life on Mars," "Duende" and "The Body’s Question."
For more information, visit read.gov/americanconversations/louisiana.