Elizabeth Authement and her daughter, H.B. Authement, both of Thibodaux, have launched the children's series, "H.B. and Her Happy Home Cats," with a Christmas book.
The idea of the series' name is to promote adoption of shelter cats into happy homes, the women say.
"Happy Home Holidays" takes young readers to Paris for Christmas, where they stroll along the promenade and taste, smell and experience the celebration. Elizabeth Authement shares memories of her travels to Paris, and her love of her home in America, in this whimsical book, according to a news release. The illustrations of her daughter, a lover of cats and all things feline, follow Suzette as she walks the streets of the City of Love at this special time of the year.
Recipes from the Authements are included at the back of the book. These are simple enough for the kids to make with adult supervision.
"Happy Home Holidays" is available for $12.98 at TheBookPatch.com.