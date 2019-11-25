Your kids are going to be delighted at the Books from the Bayou event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Louisiana's Old State Capitol.
Authors of children's books with be reading, storytelling will be going on in the historic House Chamber, and youngsters can meet the big, green Ally-Gator.
Authors include:
- Tommie Townsley, “Adolpheaux The Adventurous Dolphin,” “Clyde The Cajun Calf,” “Amos the Artistic Alligator," “Dixie The Ole Dawg” and “Sabine’s First Family Reunion”
- Cher Levis Hunt, “The Bayou Fairies”
- David Bertrand, “Petite Ga-Tor & The Musical Grande Bois”
- Kathy Thibodeaux, “The Easter Gator”
- Gerard Victoriano, “Eyes on the Prize”
The event is free, and books will be available for purchase.