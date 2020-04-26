New York Times Best-Selling author Sarah M. Broom, along with award-winning author Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, will be part of a special Authors After Hours event at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The free, adults-only program will include a robust discussion of each author’s book, as well as the experiences and inspirations that have shaped their work.
Broom is the author of the 2019 National Book Award Winner and instant New York Times best seller "The Yellow House."
This brilliant, haunting and unforgettable memoir about the relentless pull of home and family, is set in a shotgun house in New Orleans East. It has been heralded as “one of the year’s best memoirs … an urgent meditation on the American dream” (Entertainment Weekly), “a remarkable journey” (Robin Roberts, "Good Morning America") and “an instantly essential text, examining the past, present and possible future of the city of New Orleans, and of America writ large” (cover review of the New York Times Book Review). Broom's debut has been dubbed a must-read book in over 15 publications, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, NPR and Time.
Sexton, author of "The Revisioners," was born and raised in New Orleans, studied creative writing at Dartmouth College and law at the University of California, Berkeley. Her debut novel, "A Kind of Freedom," was a 2017 National Book Award nominee, a New York Times Notable Book of 2017 and a New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice.
"The Revisioners" is set in 1925 and follows Josephine, who is the proud owner of a thriving farm after freeing herself from slavery. Her uneasy friendship with her white female neighbor, Charlotte, is jeopardized by Charlotte’s connection with the Ku Klux Klan.
Sexton's work has been published in The New York Times Book Review, Oprah.com, Lenny Letter, The Massachusetts Review and Grey Sparrow Journal, among other publications.
For more information about the event, call (225) 231-3750. Find out about the library’s other free programs, events and resources, at ebrpl.com.