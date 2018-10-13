Baton Rouge
Sunday, Oct. 14
Women Writers: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Women Writers on The Dirty Truth, a Women's Week event, will feature Amy Alexander, Claire Bateman, Renee Bacher, Laurie Drummond, Malaika Favorite, Ava Haymon and Herpreet Singh. Free. (225) 753-4226.
Monday, Oct. 15
Fiction Writers Workshop: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The small group is designed as a friendly and safe place for fiction writers to share and discuss their work. Attendees can sign up to have their own writings discussed after attending at least two meetings. Contact Jordan at jcourtney@ebrpl.com to get started.
Tuesday, Oct. 16
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Reading Engaging Nonfiction that Expands our Worldview Book Club will discuss "Brilliant: The Evolution of Artificial Light" by Jane Brox.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Author Event: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Kwame Alexander, author of "Swing," will speak and do a presentation with Randy Preston.
Authors Event: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Local authors Mary Manhein and Jessica Schexnadyer will discuss their new book, "Fragile Grounds: Louisiana's Endangered Cemeteries," about threatened cemeteries throughout Louisiana’s coastal zones.
Thursday, Oct. 18
Book Club: 6:35 p.m. to 8:05 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The QUIRKY (Quick-witted, Understanding, Interesting, Respectful, Kind, Young-at-heart) Ladies Book Club will discuss "One Amazing Thing" by Chitra Divakaruni. For information, call (225) 763-2250.
Saturday, Oct. 20
Genealogy: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A session to explore genealogy resources for African-Americans. Because of slavery, prejudice and discrimination, African-Americans were routinely excluded from many records that could have documented details of their daily lives. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Epic Graphics Book Club will discuss "Saga," vols. 1-8 by Brian K. Vaughan.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Oct. 16
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., South Regional Branch Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "A Share in Death" by Deborah Crombie.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., North Regional Branch Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "The English Wife" by A.J. Finn.
Book Club: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Main Library, 301 W. Congress. The Harry Potter Book Club, for ages 10-17, will discuss "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Main Library, 301 W. Congress. The Golden Age of Mysteries Book Club will discuss "Murder at the Vicarage" by Agatha Christie.