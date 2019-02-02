Award-winning authors Jack Bedell, Jason Berry, Alysson Foti Bourque, Dima Ghawi, C.H. Lawler and Erica Spindler are on tap for the Writers and Readers Symposium to be held Saturday, Feb. 16, in St. Francisville.
The event, which will be held at Hemingbough Convention Center, starts with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by the first session at 9 a.m. with the authors reading from and discussing their writing and creative processes. Lunch with the authors is at noon. Presentations will continue following lunch until approximately 3:30 p.m.
A Novel Image Art Show will be held in conjunction with the symposium and will include photographs, paintings and sculptures related to writing and literature. The audience will pick its favorite works of art, and awards will be given to the first-, second- and third-place winners.
Tickets purchased in advance are $55. Tickets at the door will be $65.
Bedell, Louisiana's poet laureate, also will lead the Writers Retreat on Sunday, Feb. 17. Select the Writers Retreat ticket option to be included; it is a separate ticket from the Saturday symposium.
Tickets are available at bontempstix.com/events/2019-writers-readers-symposium. Conundrum Books and Puzzles in St. Francisville will have the authors' books for sale at the symposium, and the authors will available to sign them.
This program is supported in part by a Decentralized Arts Funding Grant from the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in cooperation with the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development; Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism; and the Louisiana State Arts Council.