Baton Rouge
Monday, Aug. 20
Fiction Writers Workshop: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. A resource for creative writers who meet in a small group to share and discuss their work. You can sign up to have your writings discussed once you've attended at least two meetings. For information, call (225) 763-2250.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Reading Engaging Nonfiction that Expands our Worldview Book Club will discuss "A Year Up: How a Pioneering Program Teaches Young Adults Real Skills for Real Jobs — With Real Success" by Gerald Chertavian.
Researching Female Ancestors: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. This class will explore common problems that arise when researching female ancestors and discuss research techniques, explore records created by women and highlight resources to guide your genealogy research. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Creative Writing Class: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. At the workshop, learn nifty writing tricks and get ready to stimulate your imagination to jazz up a note, start on a poem or craft a funny story. No experience needed.
Author Event: 4 p.m., Barnes & Noble - CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Author Kent Wascome will be signing copies of his book "The New Inheritors." It's the third in his series, preceded by "The Blood of Heaven" and "Secessia."
Lafayette
Tuesday, Aug. 21
Mystery Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The club will discuss "The Strangler Vine" by M.J. Carter.