Baton Rouge
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., EBR Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road. The Evening Book Club will discuss "Educated" by Tara Westover.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like it or Not Book Club will discuss Christmas books by Anne Perry.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Book Club: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. The To Be Continued Book Club will read aloud a chapter book for the next few weeks, then do a fun activity that goes with the book.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "The Lottery" and other short stories by Shirley Jackson.
Book Club: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. The Louisiana Young Readers Choice book club, for ages 11-14, will discuss "Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus" by Dusti Bowling.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Author's Alley: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Meet and support local authors.