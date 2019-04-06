Adult Literacy Advocates of Greater Baton Rouge, along with the LSU Chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, will hold a celebration of the work of author Dima Ghawi on April 24.
The fundraiser will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Dalton Woods Auditorium in LSU's Energy, Coast and Environment Building.
Tickets are $30, $10 for students with a valid ID and $20 for ages 65 and older. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at adultliteracyadvocates.org. For information, call (225) 383-1090 or email info@adultliteracyadvocates.org. All proceeds from the event will benefit ALA’s students, programs and educational outreach services. Donations will be accepted at the event, which will include a reception afterward.
Ghawi's talk is part of ALA's Great Authors series. Ghawi is the author of "Breaking Vases," which explores her journey of escaping confinement in the Middle East, crossing continents and transforming her life’s purpose. She uses her personal and professional experiences to inspire, educate and empower individuals to attain personal and professional growth.