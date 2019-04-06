In celebration of National Poetry Month, the Louisiana Center for the Book will hold the ninth annual “Just Listen to Yourself: The Louisiana Poet Laureate Presents Louisiana Poets” program.
Jack Bedell, Louisiana poet laureate, will host the event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in the Seminar Center of the State Library, 701 N. Fourth St.
Bedell has invited from across the state six poets — Mona Lisa Saloy, Genaro Ky Ly Smith and John Warner Smith and previous Louisiana poet laureates Darrell Bourque, Ava Leavell Haymon and Julie Kane — to read from their work.
The event is free. Attendees are welcome to bring a brown bag lunch.