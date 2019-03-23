A new exhibit at the LSU Libraries Special Collections is keying in on Sherlock Holmes, the detective featured in this year's One Book, One Community selection.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library's chose "The Hound of the Baskervilles" for the community read. The exhibit is called "Who's Your Holmes? Depictions and Adaptations of Sherlock Holmes and 'The Hound of the Baskervilles.'" It runs through May 31 at LSU's Hill Memorial Library.
The exhibit highlights items from the LSU Libraries Special Collections' Russell Mann Sherlock Holmes Research Collection. The array of book adaptations, ephemera and collectibles in this exhibit emphasize Sherlock Holmes' place as a literary hero and his enduring legacy in pop culture.
The exhibit was curated by Amanda Hawk, the library's head of Public and Research Services. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (open until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays) and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, call (225) 578-6544 or visit lib.lsu.edu/special.