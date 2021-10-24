Arthur C. Price III, who ran track at LSU and is now a professional track athlete, tells his story of overcoming adversity in his new book, “For the Man Who Walks Tall.”
What does it take to become a king? This is the question Price says he has asked his entire life. And it's that question that led to a life-long pursuit of answers.
Price writes that he has encountered many life-defining hardships, according to a news release about the book. Yet, by embracing the power to “walk tall,” Price said he was able to overcome adversity.
Price says that since he was a child, he has been fascinated with kings and always knew he wanted to become a king in his own right.
"Deep down, Arthur wanted to be more than what his environment offered. To do so, Arthur knew he would have to leave his own defining mark onto the world. However, while on his 'kingly' journey, Arthur would experience many life-defining hardships such as death, racism, identity crises, etc.," the release says.
Price finds the strength to endure, going on to be a part of two championship teams at LSU and earning individual All-American status. He also competed in the 2021 Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.
Great people must overcome great hardships is the overall theme of “For the Man Who Walks Tall,” which can be purchased at amazon.com.
Price's next book, “Shadow of the King,” is in production. For information, visit arthurpriceiii.com.