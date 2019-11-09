Baton Rouge
Sunday, Nov. 10
Artist event: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Meet artist Stan Routh, who specializes in drawings of historical landmarks, original paintings, sketches and watercolors of Louisiana places. Some of his work will be on display at the Main Library throughout the month.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Mystery Lovers Book Club's theme this month is legal mysteries. Visit the club's display on the first floor or browse its Overdrive booklist to check out some great reads. For information, contact Jessica McDaniel at (225) 231-3710 or jmcdaniel@ebrpl.com.
Writers Group: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Rendezvous Writers Group will meet.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The RENEW Book Club will discuss "Life on the Mississippi" by Mark Twain.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The JCR Historical Society Book Club will discuss "First: Sandra Day O'Connor" by Evan Thomas.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court, and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The B&N Young Adult Book Club will discuss "The Fountains of Silence" by Ruta Sepetys.
Personal Digital Archiving: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. This course offer strategies for preserving and organizing your digital materials. A digital toolkit and computers will be provided for participants. Class is limited to 15. To register or for information, call Emily Ward at (225) 231-3752.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. The Scotlandville Branch Book Club will discuss "You Don't Own Me" by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Book Club: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Milton Branch Library, 108 W. Milton Ave., Milton. The Milton Book Club will discuss "Force of Nature" by Jane Harper.
Tech Assistance: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. Register for one-on-one help with your mobile device or learn how to access the library's collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital magazines. (337) 445-3168.
Book Club: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. The To Be Continued Book Club for youngsters will meet.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "7 Years in Tibet" by Heinrich Harrer.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Books from the Bayou Book Club will host a community discussion of "My Sunshine Away" by New York Times bestselling author and Louisiana native M.O. Walsh. The club is a collaborative effort of the Ernest J. Gaines Center, Center for Louisiana Studies, the UL Lafayette English Department and the Lafayette Public Library. For ages 18 and older.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The B&N Young Adult Book Club will discuss "The Fountains of Silence" by Ruta Sepetys.
Friday, Nov. 15
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Younsville. The Book Was Better book club will discuss "Confessions of a Shopaholic" by Sophie Kinsella.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Mouton House Lecture Series: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House/Lafayette Museum, 1122 Lafayette St. The topic is "Tastiest Town in the South" with speaker Marie Ducote, owner of Cajun Food Tours, which offers bus and walking tours of popular restaurants in the area. She will talk about her passion for the local culture. For ages 14 and up. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Free, but seating is limited.