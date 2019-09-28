Baton Rouge
Sunday, Sept. 29
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Catharine Savage Brosman and Olivia McNeely Pass will talk about and sign their book, "Louisiana Poets: A Literary Guide," which presents the careers and works of writers whose verse is closely connected to the peoples, history and landscapes of Louisiana or whose upbringing or artistic development occurred in the state. Books will be available for purchase.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Computers without Fear: 9:30 a.m. to noon, EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn computer basics without the worry of breaking anything.
Introduction to the Internet: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Analyzing Records and Standards of Proof: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to interpret information from genealogical records and about the Genealogical Proof Standard and how it can help you resolve issues involving conflicting evidence. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Introduction to Excel 2016: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to create a basic spreadsheet. For more information, call (225) 231-3750.
Author Event: 1 p.m., Barnes & Noble-CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Authors Lindsey Duga and Tiffany Brownlee will discuss their book "Glow of the Fireflies."
Lafayette
Thursday, Oct. 3
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "Fathers and Sons" by Ivan Turgenev.
Saturday, Oct. 5
The French Table: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The French Table provides a forum for those wanting to improve their verbal skills in both Cajun and standard French through casual conversation. Historical documentary films and personal narratives are incorporated to make learning fun. Adults only; some knowledge of standard or Cajun French is required.
Genealogy 101: 9:30 a.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Learn how to begin your genealogy search, bring your questions and meet others who are interested in research. For more information, visit LafayetteGenealogicalSociety.org or on Facebook.
Author Event: 5 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. Ethan Brown will discuss his book "Murder in the Bayou: Who Killed the Women Known as the Jeff Davis 8?"