Baton Rouge
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Mystery Lovers Book Club picks a theme and those attending share the books they've read. For more information, contact Jessica McDaniel at (225) 231-3710 or jmcdaniel@ebrpl.com.
Writers Rendezvous: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. Join this writing group to discuss your recent work.
Computers Without Fear: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn computer basics without the worry of breaking anything.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble-Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., and CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. The B&N Book Club will discuss "Inland" by Téa Obreht. Visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Introduction to Genealogy: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to conduct genealogical research, which types of records are used to track a family's history and what resources the library has. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble-Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., and CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. The B&N YA Book Club will discuss "I'm Not Dying with You Tonight" by Kimberly Jones. Visit bn.com/yabookclub for details.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like It Or Not Book Club will discuss "The Great Believers" by Rebecca Makkai.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Book Club: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LP Milton Branch Library, 108 W. Milton Ave. The Milton Library Book Club will discuss "Piece of the World" by Christina Baker Kline.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War" by Joanne B. Freeman.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The YA Lit Lovers Book Club will discuss "Cinder" from the "Lunar Chronicles" by Marissa Meyer.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The B&N Book Club will discuss "Inland" by Téa Obreht. Visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Lecture Series: 2 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House/Lafayette Museum, 1122 Lafayette St. Part of Mouton House Lecture Series, the speaker will be Maida Owens, director of Louisiana Folklife, who will talk about her book, "Swapping Stories — Folktales from Louisiana." Hundreds of storytellers were interviewed for the book. A documentary film of it will be shown before her lecture. For ages 14 and up. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free but seating is limited. Refreshments will be served.