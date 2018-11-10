Baton Rouge
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Introduction to the Catalog and Databases: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Learn to use the online catalog to place holds and renew from your computer and how to navigate some of the more popular online databases. Registration required. (225) 756-1150.
Writers Rendezvous: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. Writers are invited to join the group to discuss current and future projects.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Historical Society Book Club will discuss "Friends Divided" by Gordon S. Wood.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The RENEW Book Club will discuss "Car Wars: The Rise, the Fall, and the Resurgence of the Electric Car" by John J. Fialka.
Saturday, Nov. 17
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Epic Graphics Book Club will discuss Marjorie Liu's epic graphic novel, "Monstress," volumes 1-2.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Author Event: 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Congressman Steve Scalise will sign copies of his book "Back in the Game: One Gunman, Countless Heroes, and the Fight for My Life."
Port Allen
Saturday, Nov. 17
Book Club: 10 a.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave. To accompany the "Picturing Nam" exhibit, this book club will cover "The Things They Carried" by Tim O’Brien, "Everything We Had" by Al Santoli and "Nam" by Mark Baker. Space is limited. To register and check out loan copies of the reading material, call the WBRP Library at (225) 342-7920.
St. Francisville
Sunday, Nov. 11
Author Event: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., The Conundrum Books & Puzzles, 11917 Ferdinand St. Jason Berry will discuss and sign his new book, "City of a Million Dreams."
Lafayette
Sunday, Nov. 11
Mouton House Lecture Series: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House, 1122 Lafayette St. Speaker Bonnie Breaux, executive chef at Café Sydnie Mae, will discuss farm-to-table food with emphasis on traditional holiday dishes. For ages 14 and up. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Limited seating. Free. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Tech Assistance: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. Drop in for one-on-one help with your mobile device or learn how to access the library’s collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital magazines.
Bayou State Book Talks: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Joe Abraham will discuss "Kings, Conquerors, Psychopaths: From Alexander to Hitler to the Corporation." Bayou State Book Talks is a monthly discussion series led by authors from Louisiana who have written books that are of interest to Louisianians. The free series is co-sponsored by the Center for Louisiana Studies, UL-Lafayette and the library system.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "General Fox Conner: Pershing's Chief of Operations and Eisenhower's Mentor" by Steven B. Rabalais, who will attend.