Baton Rouge
Sunday, Dec. 22
Children's Event: 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble-Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Michael Hector will be reading "Cajun Night Before Christmas."
Author Event: Noon, Barnes & Noble-Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jeffrey Marx will be signing copies of his book, "Walking With Tigers."
Dec. 24-25
Closed: All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will meet.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Computer Class: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. Learn about computers without fear of breaking anything.
Book Club: 11 a.m. to noon, EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Well Read Book Club will discuss "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt.
Lafayette
Dec. 24-25
Holiday Hours: All locations of the Lafayette Public Library will close at 1 p.m. Christmas Eve and will be closed all day Christmas Day.