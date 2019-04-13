Baton Rouge
Sunday, April 14
Author Panel: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Authors Diana Rowland, Em Shotwell, Eden Butler and Cherie Claire will present a panel on "Things That Go Bump in the Night: Magic and Monsters in the Deep South," using the area's rich storytelling history to craft tales involving magic, monsters and more.
Monday, April 15
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Books and Brew club will discuss "The Art of Racing in the Rain."
Tuesday, April 16
Introduction to the Catalog and Databases: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Learn to use the online catalog to place holds and renew from your own computer. Learn how to navigate some of the more popular online databases. Registration required. Call (225) 756-1150.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The RENEW Book Club will discuss "American Story: A Lifetime Search for Ordinary People Doing Extraordinary Things" by Bob Dotson.
Thursday, April 18
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Crafting for a Cause Book Club will be making hound dogs in conjunction with the One Book, One Community book, "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Donations of yarn, supplies or finished items are welcome.
April 19, 21
Closed: All EBR libraries closed for Good Friday and Easter.
Lafayette
Sunday, April 14
Book Club: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The ERL Book Club will discuss "A Game of Thrones" by George R.R. Martin.
Monday, April 15
Poetry Workshop: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. A poetry workshop, for ages 18 and older, led by poet and teacher Jude Marr from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Tuesday, April 16
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "If Ever I Return, Pretty Peggy-O" by Sharyn McCrumb.
Friday, April 19
Closed: All LP libraries closed for Good Friday.
Saturday, April 20
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The YA Lit Lovers Book Club will discuss "The Sun is Also a Star" by Nicola Yoon.
Sunday, April 21
Closed: All LP libraries closed for Easter.