Baton Rouge
Monday, Nov. 26
Family & Genealogy: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Session on Adoption and Genealogy: Finding Missing Family Members. Advances in DNA science and genetic genealogy have made it easier to find missing relatives. Find out about techniques and resources to help in your search.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The FYA Book Club, for adults who like to read young adult literature, will discuss "Kingdom of Ash" by Sarah J. Maas.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will discuss "American Gods" by Neil Gaiman.
Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2
Author Events: 5:30 p.m. Friday at Barnes & Noble, LSU; 10:30 a.m. Saturday at EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.; 5 p.m. Sunday at Barnes & Noble CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Colleen Kane will talk about her book, "Abandoned Baton Rouge: Stories From the Ruins." Books will be available for purchase.
Lafayette
Sunday, Nov. 25
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The ERL Book Club will discuss "The Broken Girls" by Simone St. James.
Nov. 27-28
Author Event: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St., and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Local author Alyson Foti Bourque will host "Alycat Chat" to discuss her adventures in children's literature. The main character of her book series, Alycat, will be there. Families welcome. Bourque's third book in the series, "Alycat and the Friendship Friday," is now out.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Author's Alley: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Meet and support local authors.