Baton Rouge
Monday, Aug. 27
Library Intro: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. Introduction to the library's catalog and online databases session.
Thursday, Aug. 30
Book Club: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The Central Book Club will discuss "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" by Ken Kesey.
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will discuss "Karen Memory" by Elizabeth Bear.
Denham Springs
Saturday, Sept. 1
Author Event: 4 p.m., Cavalier House Books, 100 N. Range Ave. Sarah Colombo will be signing copies of her first book, "Subterranean," a science fiction thriller.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Aug. 28
Book Club: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The ERL Book Club will discuss "Behind Closed Doors" by B.A. Paris.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Genealogy 101: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Experts and novices can learn about researching family history from the Lafayette Genealogical Society.