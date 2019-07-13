Baton Rouge
Monday, July 15
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Books and Brew book club will have a "reader's choice" meeting.
Tuesday, July 16
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Renew Book Club will discuss "Kingfish: The Reign of Huey P. Long" by Richard D. White Jr.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble-CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court, and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The B&N Book Club will discuss "Mrs. Everything" by Jennifer Weiner. Visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
July 15-16
Open House: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Administrators from the library and staff at the Jones Creek branch will share information about the upcoming renovation, including a look at floor plans, the schedule and more. Light refreshments will be available.
Wednesday, July 17
Poetry Performance Night: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. Adults are invited to share poetry they've written or recite or read a favorite poem. Poetry must not exceed 500 words. All poetry must be free of profanity and pejorative terms and appropriate for a library setting.
Gospel Music Session: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Joyce Marie Jackson, director of the African and American Studies Program at LSU, will talk about the history of African-American Gospel music in Louisiana.
Thursday, May 18
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. All skill levels of crafters are welcome to join the Crafting for A Cause book club, which will discuss "Sew Deadly" by Elizabeth Lynn Casey.
Book Club: 6:35 p.m. to 8:25 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Quirky Ladies Book Club will discuss "Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk" by Kathleen Rooney. Call (225) 763-2250 for more information.
Lafayette
Tuesday, July 16
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "The Dry" by Jane Harper.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The B&N Book Club will discuss "Mrs. Everything" by Jennifer Weiner. Visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Wednesday, July 17
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "Baby Teeth" by Zoje Stage.