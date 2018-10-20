Baton Rouge
Sunday, Oct. 21
Book chat and signing: 3 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. With Southern historical fiction author Sue Ingalls Finan ("The Cards Don't Lie") and a Q&A featuring Baton Rouge author Michael H. Rubin ("The Cottoncrest Curse" and "Cashed Out").
Monday, Oct. 22
Book Club: 11 a.m. to noon, Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Books and Brew Book Club will discuss biographies.
How to Publish Your Novel: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Published authors Season Vining and Lindsey Duga will talk about their personal journeys as aspiring writers and answer questions regarding how they sold and published their novels to traditional publishers.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Computers without Fear: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn computer basics without the worry of breaking anything.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Introduction to Computers: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. Learn computer basics and terminology, including the mouse, keyboard and other parts of a computer. Recommended for beginners.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble — CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court, and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The B&N Book Club will discuss "An Absolutely Remarkable Thing" by Hank Green. The cafes will offer food and beverage samples. bn.com/bookclub.
Thursday, Oct. 25
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will discuss "Nightfall" by Isaac Asimov and Robert Silverberg.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Author Event: 1 p.m., Barnes & Noble — CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Lisa Calhoun will be signing copies of her debut novel, "Superflare."
Author Event: 1 p.m., Barnes & Noble — CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. PM LaRose will be signing copies of his Halloween mystery "Beers Ahead."
Hammond
Monday, Oct. 22
Southeastern’s Common Read: various times, Student Union Theater, SLU campus. Southeastern students and the community will have three opportunities to interact with Claire Vaye Watkins, author of “Battleborn,” a short story collection about the American West: student presentations, 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Q&A session with Watkins; and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., reading, reception and book-signing. Free and open to the public.
Lafayette
Monday, Oct. 22
Book reading: 10 a.m., Early Head Start, 1515 Jefferson St. Local children’s author Margaret Laborde will read her new book "From A to Zoot."
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Genealogy: 8:30 a.m. to noon, Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Lafayette Genealogical Society offers free one-on-one help.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The B&N Book Club will discuss "An Absolutely Remarkable Thing" by Hank Green. The caffe will offer food and beverage samples. Call (337) 989-4142 for information or visit bn.com/bookclub.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Author Event: 3:30 p.m., The Little Gym of Lafayette, Crossroad Annex, 4422F Ambassador Caffery Parkway. A release party for Alysson Foti Bourque's new book, "Alycat and the Friendship Friday," the third installment in the Alycat series.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Mouton House Lecture Series: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House, 1122 Lafayette St. For the program, "The Mystery of the Shipwrech, El Cazador," Buz Bullock will talk about the Spanish brig that sank in the Gulf of Mexico in 1784. The ship was carrying 450,000 Spanish reales (unit of currency). Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Limited seating. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The ERL Book Club will discuss "The Handmaid’s Tale" by Margaret Atwood.