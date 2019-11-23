Baton Rouge
Thursday, Nov. 28
Closed: All EBR Parish libraries closed for Thanksgiving.
Saturday, Nov. 30
DNA and Family History: 10:30 a.m. to noon, EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find out how the advances in genetic testing can confirm research or reveal surprising clues to your family history. Learn about the different types of DNA tests available, what they can tell you and their limitations. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Book Club: 11 a.m. to noon, EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Well Read Book Club will discuss "Heavy: An American Memoir" by Kiese Laymon.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Genealogy: 8:30 a.m. to noon, LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Get one-on-one help from members of the Lafayette Genealogical Society. Bring your research questions to the Quiet Study Room, near the genealogy collection on the third floor.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Harry Potter Book Club, for ages 12 and older, will discuss the books and theories.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Closed: All branches of the Lafayette Public Library closed for Thanksgiving.
Friday, Nov. 29
Closed: All branches of the Lafayette Public Library closed for Acadian Day.