Baton Rouge
Sunday, March 15
Blogging in the Boot: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A panel of Louisiana bloggers will discuss what they do, what inspires them and the many ways blogging connects our community. The panel, moderated by Rodneyna Hart, will include Cheré Dastugue Coen, Janique Bardell and Leslie Presnall. A Q&A session will follow. Light refreshments will be served.
Monday, March 16
Book Club: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., EBR Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St. The Carver Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Club will meet.
Book Discussion: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. This year's One Book One Community selection, "Americanah" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, will be discussed.
Wednesday, March 18
Author Event: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Jim Brown will talk about his latest book, "My Louisiana Odyssey," a compelling narrative of some of his adventures. (225) 763-2250.
Author Event: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Kathe Hambrick will discuss her new book, "Juke Joint Men," and the exhibit of the same name at the West Baton Rouge Museum. The book is a culmination of many years' work of oral histories with musicians, club owners and former patrons of area juke joints.
Thursday, March 19
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Crafting for a Cause Book Club will discuss "Town in a Maple Madness" by B.B. Haywood. All skill levels welcome, as are donations of yarn, supplies or finished items.
Author Event: 4 p.m., John B. Cade Library, Southern University. Natalie Baszile, author of the Louisiana-based novel “Queen Sugar,” will hold a book signing and presentation. Her book has been adapted into a television series by writer/director Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey for the OWN television network. It also was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, was listed on the Crooks Corner Southern Book Prize and was named one of the Best Books of 2014 by the San Francisco Chronicle.
TED Talk: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. As part of the One Book One Community celebration of "Americanah" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, watch and discuss the TED Talk "The Danger of a Single Story," about how our lives and cultures are composed of many overlapping stories.
Book Club: 6:35 p.m. to 8:05 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The QUIRKY Ladies Book Club will discuss "The Grammarians: A Novel" by Cathleen Schine. Call (225) 763-2250 for more information.
Saturday, March 21
Author Event: 10 a.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Anne Brette will talk about her book "The Disease, One Man’s Journey Through a Life with Leprosy." Brett, a graduate of LSU, based the book on her father’s memoirs of his life as a victim of leprosy and how he overcame obstacles while creating a productive life for himself, including marriage and a successful photography business and a look inside of the National Leprosarium in Carville. Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society. Call Mary McKeough, (225) 925-8921, for more information.
Book Club: 11 a.m. to noon, EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Well Read Book Club will discuss "Americanah" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
Sunday, March 22
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Jim Brown will talk about his latest book, "My Louisiana Odyssey."
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., EBR Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St. Antoine Mitchell will discuss his work, "Sankofa's Eymbrace," and lead an Afro-fantasy book discussion.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, March 17
Author Event: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Conundrum Bookstore, 11917 Ferdinand St. Sister Helen Prejean will talk about her new book, "River of Fire," in which she shares the story of her growth as a spiritual leader, speaks out about the challenges of the Catholic Church and shows that joy and religion are not mutually exclusive.
Lafayette
Monday, March 16
Tech Assistance: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. Come in for one-on-one help with your mobile device or learn how to access the library’s collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks and magazines. For ages 18 and older.
Tuesday, March 17
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "Where It Hurts" by Reed Farrel Coleman.
Wednesday, March 18
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides.
Thursday, March 19
Genealogical Event: 6:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. David Landry, president of the Lafayette Genealogical Society, will give a brief history of the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and the Civil War as fought in Louisiana. He will also show how to locate Civil War pension records. For more information, go to LafayetteGenealogicalSociety.org or find the society on Facebook.
Sunday, March 22
Books on Tap: 1 p.m., The Tap Room, 201 Settlers Trace Blvd. Sponsored by the LP East Regional Library, join fellow book lovers to tap into different literary topics. Must be 21 or older.