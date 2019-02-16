This year’s One Book One Community celebration of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle kicks off Saturday, Feb. 23.
The free street party at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The family-friendly event formally begins the spring reading program with activities, including free food; games and prizes; crafts; face painting; and an old-fashioned cake walk to win a delicious confection. There will be music by the Wael and Anna band, plus a visit from Sherlock Holmes and much more.
Events will be planned through May with book clubs, community groups, discussions on addiction and substance abuse, film screenings and more related to the book and its author.
For more information about this year’s community read and a schedule of events and programs, visit ReadOneBook.org.