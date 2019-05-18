Baton Rouge
Monday, May 20
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Books and Brew book club will discuss "The Scarlet Letter" by Nathaniel Hawthorne.
Tuesday, May 21
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Renew Book Club will discuss "Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race" by Margot Lee Shetterly.
Saturday, May 25
Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Recycled Reads, 3434 North Blvd. The EBR library's sale of fiction, cookbooks, textbooks, history, travel, art, crafts, children's books and more, along with DVDs and CDs. Books are $1 for hardbacks, larger-format paperbacks, DVDs and audiobooks; 25 cents for pocket paperbacks. Cash only. Proceeds go to the Patrons of the Public Library, which helps fund children's summer programming and, throughout the year, community programs, such as the Author/Illustrator Program.
Author Event: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble-Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Genie Massey will be signing copies of her book, "Murdered Without Cause," the true story of the murder of her Aunt Tresia, the aftermath and ripple effects that follow such a devastating loss.
Sunday, May 26
Author Event: 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Roger Johns will be signing copies of his new mystery, "River of Secrets: A Wallace Hartman Mystery."
Lafayette
Tuesday, May 21
Tech Assistance: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Drop in for one-on-one help with your mobile device or learn how to access the library’s collection of e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "The Last Detective" by Peter Lovesey.