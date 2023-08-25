There's something fun, exciting and ever-so-slightly mysterious about the idea of a flea market. Looking to get a taste of the flea market experience? The Flea Market of Louisiana, located in Prairieville on Airline Highway, is the biggest show in town.
Giving itself the somewhat oxymoronic moniker of the "largest open-air flea market under one roof in Louisiana," the market is open every Saturday and Sunday. Its 400 stalls sell everything from tools to produce, DVDs to pottery.
Located in a large, open metal building, it takes perhaps 20 minutes to do a circular loop without stopping. Not that many would, of course, given the amount of wonders on offer.
Stall owner Zack Jacob jokes that he can cut you a deal: He'll give you 20 long-obsolete VHS cassettes for free, but no less than that. He said his booth, Tool Room USA, was the largest in the flea market, with 14 stalls in total.
"It's been in the family for 29 years," he said "Seven years for me and 22 with my uncle. Tools are our specialty, but we sell all sorts."
The level of business depends on a range of factors, including weather and the timing of paychecks. On average, Jacob says his customer base is between 100 and 400 a day, while the walk-through amount is between 1,500 and 3,000 a day.
"It's an ecosystem," he said.
Speaking of weather, a trip to the flea market right now is very hot indeed, with the building's metal roofs creating a sometimes breath-taking heat. Fans are located in most of the stalls to keep the heat at least somewhat tolerable — for his part, Jacob wore two layers of clothing and wool socks without an apparent care.
"I've lived in this my whole life," he said, with a grin. "I'm acclimated. That's how it is."
One thing that's immediately obvious is the flea market's large Hispanic presence, which some long-timers say has become more pronounced in the past 15 years or so. You're almost as likely to hear a friendly, "Como estas?" as "How's it going?," while the sound of Mexican pop hits, blasted from speakers big and small, makes its way gently through the market's busy thoroughfares.
The influence is also apparent in the Mexican food, hats, clothing and, especially, footwear on display. Rows of boots — some plain, some detailed, and most brought over from Mexico — can be found throughout the market.
On a recent Sunday morning, Miguel Maldonado watched over his stall's collection of boots, hats, clothes and other odds and ends. He said he had worked at the flea market for the past four years, and found Sundays were generally busier than Saturdays.
He had an easier time dealing with the heat than some others.
"It's not so bad," he said, with a shrug and a smile. "During the week I work in construction, framing houses."
By 11:30 a.m. the number of visitors noticeably began to pick up (Maldonado said 1:30 p.m. was when it would really get busy). The concession stand, selling standard fare including burgers, po-boys and fries was doing a solid trade. Lines for the delightful taco trucks were also growing.
Steven Pitts, from Texas, was among the crowd on his first time at the market. Although he has high standards — he's a fan of the First Monday Trade Days flea market in Canton, Texas, which calls itself the largest and oldest continually operated flea market in the United States — he had enjoyed it.
"I like it," he said. "I really do."