Za Boudin Bites from Pizza Byronz
It's difficult for restaurants these days to do something truly original. But Pizza Byronz managed to do exactly that with their za boudin bites.
This appetizer ($8.95) is exactly what it sounds like: boudin-stuffed pizza bites. One order includes several of these mini calzones that almost look like little hand pies. The perfect snack comes with a pepper jelly dipping sauce that elevates it to another level.
The za boudin bites are the perfect things to spice up a classic pizza takeout night and add something unexpected to your table.
Pizza Byronz, 8210 Village Plaza Court, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. (225) 960-1100.
Pizza Byronz is open from 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. (Emma Discher, staff writer)
Vegetable Pakora at Curry N Kabab
If you're looking for or curious about authentic Pakistani food, check out Curry N Kabab on Coursey Blvd. The proprietor is bursting with pride in the delight he takes with the freshness of ingredients and painstaking processes used to create a Pakistani feast in Louisiana. All dishes can be prepared in a vegan version as well. Because the restaurant prepares all food to order, many folks opt to use the website to order lunch so it's ready upon arrival.
We loved the Jafrani rice with its array of colors made from turmeric, saffron and other spices. The samosas were also great, as was the incredible chickpea salad.
The butter chicken was delicious and slightly spicier than its India counterpart, but our favorite was the vegetable Pakora — a mixture of vegetables fried in chickpea flour batter. Served with two sauces, the delicately fried vegetables were the star of the show.
Curry N Kabab, 11904 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, 70816. (225) 372-5002.
Hours are Tuesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturdays, noon until 8 p.m. (Jan Risher, features editor)
The Taco at Rock Paper Taco
Maybe the best way to describe The Taco at Rock Paper Taco is to call it a gateway taco. It's a palatable ware with a ground beef base but it leaves you wanting more.
Compared to the Fire (Buffalo chicken), Scissors (carnitas), Lizard (andouille) and Dynamite (fried chicken and bacon) tacos previously reviewed in this space, The Taco is just a taco.
It's seasoned, but not spicy. It's easy to imagine the restaurant team gathering in the kitchen and someone suggesting, "You know, we ought to just have a plain taco for the people who bring their kids."
It's not a bad offering, but the rest of the menu is a smorgasbord and worthy of greater attention.
Rock Paper Taco, 7242 Perkins Road and 166 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge. Open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Kelly P. Kissel, Metro editor)