Joel Frosch is in the business of people. He may co-own a restaurant, but to him, the food business and the people business are one and the same.
Frosch, along with Brandon Brown and Gregory Martinez, opened South Plains Food Company in December in Zachary with high hopes for the restaurant to become a premier dining destination.
“The idea was to bring something to Zachary that there was not only a need for, but that was unique as well,” Frosch said.
He said that the team didn’t want to “just bring four walls.” They wanted to bring something that was “not anywhere else” in Zachary.
The interior of the space is rustic, yet refined, with high ceilings and exposed brick. Outside, the restaurant is shaded by century-old live oak trees. The 14,000-square-foot facility encompasses a bar, restaurant, private dining space, separate to-go area, deli and room for live entertainment. There’s also an outdoor dining space with a pavilion and a to-go window for easy access to the outside diners.
From the live edge granite on the bar, to the galvanized downspouts for the gutters, to the extra-wide leather barstools, to the tables with 24-karat gold-epoxy-filled holes, to the mushroom wood behind the bar and the antique grappling hook hanging out of a log light fixture, everything was thought out with much care — and as locally sourced as possible.
“If you want to be supported by the community,” Frosch said, “you have to support the community.”
On a regular night, Frosch and general manager Liz Buell said the restaurant is serving anywhere from 500 to 700 people and up to 1,000 people on the weekends.
“People love it,” Buell said. “What we hear the most is there’s nothing quite like it.”
In college, Frosch started working in the restaurant business as a dishwasher at Sammy’s Grill. He said that there was an inviting and family-like culture at Sammy’s that he hopes to establish at South Plains.
“We want people to come in and be comfortable and know other people that are here. We want our customers and our employees to feel like they own the place,” he said. “Your customers and employees are the same people — you have to take care of them.”
The four-acre site in Zachary is located along Mount Pleasant Road, near the intersection with Old Scenic Highway and the Zachary Youth Park Complex. As the restaurant is located across a baseball field, Frosch said he originally wanted to name the restaurant “Walk-off" — a baseball term that occurs when the home team takes the lead in the bottom of the ninth or extra innings.
Though, since the space is just down the road from Drew Brees’ Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, his partners quickly deterred that idea. Instead, they settled on a name that honors the historical and geographical importance of the area.
Frosch said that the city is famous for the plains of Zachary, and the area for the restaurant is the southernmost part of the plains.
“If you look at a map of what they consider to be the plains of Zachary, the brick post in the front of the building is the very-most southern end,” he said.
The sprawling menu at South Plains features Louisiana-style fare, including dishes like boudin-stuffed oysters, crab claws, crawfish alfredo, seafood pasta medley, gumbo, crispy calamari, smoked barbecue sandwiches and more. Frosch said the No. 1 seller, since day one, is the boudin egg rolls, which come as an appetizer.
Since the restaurant has opened, Frosch and his team are focused on two things: serving good food and giving patrons a pleasant experience.
“We’re not trying to reinvent anything,” Frosch said. “We’re just trying to do something — and being as genuine as I can — to provide a space for people to enjoy themselves.”