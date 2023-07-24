Mandy Roussel has received Grandmother's Buttons' endorsement.

Well, the endorsement came before Grandmother's Buttons closed its 37-year-old antique button jewelry business in December, when Roussel was one of its jewelry designers.

She still had lots of button jewelry ideas and was thinking about starting her own line of designs. Grandmother's Buttons owner Susan Davis encouraged her and even used the business' email list to introduce Boujoux jewelry to her clients.

That's the name of Roussel's button jewelry line, Boujoux, a name, she says, incorporates the French words for both buttons — boutons — and jewelry — bijoux.

"So, it means 'button jewelry,'" Roussel said.

The former St. Francisville store endorsement launched a flood of orders. Roussel was almost afraid that she couldn't keep up.