Karen Deville usually looks forward to rainy days — but not just because it waters her plants.
Deville is delighted that when it rains, box turtles creep out of her University Hills yard to forage near the puddles.
“They are rather shy, so I can’t get too close, but I’ve been able to get a few photographs and videos of them from afar,” she said.
According to Brad “Bones” Glorioso, founder of Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts organization, Deville’s way of interacting with her yard turtles is ideal.
“Admiring them from afar is what we should all do,” Glorioso said.
He added that during a drought, many turtles will seek out water, even permanent water, to soak in.
Box turtles can be found statewide in Louisiana. Although it may be tempting to pick them up and keep them as pets, once a box turtle is removed from the wild, it’s dead, ecologically-speaking, and can no longer help maintain or grow populations.
“Box turtles have strong affinities for the small home range where they hatched and live. In these areas, they know precisely where to find food, mates and good places to lay eggs or spend the winter,” Glorioso said.
“Removing a box turtle from its home causes stress, which often leads to health issues and a shorter lifespan,” he said.
Box turtles are of the genus Terrapene, and although they are like tortoises in terrestrial habits and overall appearance, they are members of the American pond turtle family.
On average, an eastern box turtle is about five to six inches long. There are several subspecies of eastern box turtles that have different coloration. Some have brown shells, while others have olive-brown shells with decorative yellow markings.
During the day, the box turtle will forage for food, usually plant and animal material including berries, mushrooms, earthworms, slugs, snails and insects. They will also search for mates and explore territory in daylight hours. Box turtles are unable to tolerate high temperatures, and in the summer are most active in the morning or after periods of rain.
Male box turtles usually have bright red- or orange-colored eyes, while the eyes of the female are usually dark red or brown. Males have a concave dip on the underside of their shell (called a plastron) and the females have a flat one, which helps for reproduction. Box turtles can be found from fields to forests, but they seem to prefer moist environments.
They spend much of their time buried in the leaves and dirt of the forest floor, emerging to feed, especially after or during rainstorms. Box turtles usually lay their eggs during June and July and hatching takes between two and three months.
Adult box turtles often live 30 to 40 years or more in the wild, and some are believed to have reached 100 years or more.
Box turtle populations across the eastern United States have been dwindling for years. Habitat loss, vehicle strikes and collection of turtles for the pet trade have greatly contributed to the turtle’s decline. In the late 1990s, more than 30,000 Louisiana box turtles were removed from the wild over a period of 41 months, destined for the pet trade.
In response to these high harvest numbers, Louisiana passed a law ceasing all commercial harvest of box turtles in the state.
When you see a turtle on the road, if it is safe to do so, move it off the road in the direction it was headed. Do not release it elsewhere, as the area where it is crossing is its home.
“If you must get a pet box turtle, there are captive bred animals available that would be a better choice than removal of a one in the wild,” Glorioso said.
He warns to never release a pet box turtle, whether captive bred or wild caught, back into the wild. Besides a likely early death for that animal, diseases picked up in captivity may be spread to the wild population in that area. Also, if the turtle survives to reproduce and is not from that area, it can alter the genetics of that population.
Deville enjoys her wild “pet” yard turtles and places shallow bird feeder trays filled with water that the turtles use when they come to her yard.
“Box turtles are part of the pond family, so they are known to soak up the water. A water source with just a little bit of depth, maybe one to two inches, is all they need,” Glorioso said.
RESOURCES:
Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts www.louisianaherps.com
"Amphibians and Reptiles of Louisiana: An Identification and Reference Guide" by Jeff Boundy and John L. Carr
This column is supplied by Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, which seeks to advance awareness, understanding and stewardship of the natural environment. For more information, email info@lmngbr.org.